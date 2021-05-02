Strs Ohio Buys 71,264 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7,613.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,315,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AFG opened at $122.86 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.