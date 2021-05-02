Strs Ohio Buys New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.