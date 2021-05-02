Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 450,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

