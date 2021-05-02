Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

