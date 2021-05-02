Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,428,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.73 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.