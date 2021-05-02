Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 707,300 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 484,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

