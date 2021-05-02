Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,983,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.