Strs Ohio Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after buying an additional 738,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 653,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

HIW opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.