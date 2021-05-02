Strs Ohio Has $5.43 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 365.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KOD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.