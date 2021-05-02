Strs Ohio Has $5.68 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,727,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $1,989,557. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.