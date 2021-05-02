Strs Ohio Has $5.98 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strs Ohio cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average is $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.14 and a 52 week high of $553.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

