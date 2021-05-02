Strs Ohio Has $6.22 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.