Strs Ohio Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $8,992,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.24 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

