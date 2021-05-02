Strs Ohio Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 296,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

