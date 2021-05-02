Strs Ohio Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

