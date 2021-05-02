Strs Ohio Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.