Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $422,000.

MRVI opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

