Strs Ohio Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,746 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,192. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of FR opened at $49.77 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

