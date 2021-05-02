Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 384,746 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

