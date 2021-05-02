Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

