Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

