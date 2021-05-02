Strs Ohio Purchases 19,316 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

