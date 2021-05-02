Strs Ohio Purchases 2,500 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

