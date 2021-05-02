Strs Ohio Purchases 27,801 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

