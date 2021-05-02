Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 130,700 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

PLAY stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

