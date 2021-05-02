Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.