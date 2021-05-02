Strs Ohio Sells 133,905 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,905 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.57.

ALXN opened at $168.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

