Strs Ohio Sells 17,400 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of CONMED worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $30,368,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,523.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $146.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

