Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $121.49 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

