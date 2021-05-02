Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

