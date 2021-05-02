Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 206.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $329.35 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

