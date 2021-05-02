Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,721 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

