Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

