Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 8,840 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

