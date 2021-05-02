Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE SLF opened at C$66.31 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.19. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Insiders have sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

