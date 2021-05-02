SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.25 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.33 or 0.00058685 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $166.25 million and approximately $125.03 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

