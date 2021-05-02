SunContract Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $425,381.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.