Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.0 days.

SNMYF opened at $7.95 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

