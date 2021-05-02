Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,832,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOVA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.