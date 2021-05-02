SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $210,538.27 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,183,555 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

