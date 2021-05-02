SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 57.3% Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $280.38 million and $23.89 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00730343 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014655 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

