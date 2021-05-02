SuperLauncher Hits One Day Volume of $107,019.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $107,019.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,281,123 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

