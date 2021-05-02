Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.29

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Suretly has a market cap of $67,791.08 and $2,044.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.00855676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00097307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.08618459 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.