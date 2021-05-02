sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.30 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.79 million and $13.30 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

