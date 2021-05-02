suterusu (SUTER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.69 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $80.44 million and $3.69 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

