Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2,105.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,068,261 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

