Swapcoinz Market Capitalization Tops $8.62 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00279216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01105035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00727245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.68 or 0.99796376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

