Swarm Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $52,188.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

