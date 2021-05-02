Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,600 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 1,394,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,206.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIOVF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.