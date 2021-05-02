SwiftCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $304,440.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 176,773,805 coins and its circulating supply is 176,053,374 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

